'Blood pressure does not influence polygraph examination,' says expert





Considering the allegations of a sexual harassment complaint against Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng interim leader, Solly Msimanga by party Gauteng MPL Nkele Molapo.

A listener emailed, suggesting that Msimanga should take a lie detector and make it public.

Molapo laid charges at Villieria Police Station in Pretoria as she told officials that while she was given a lift by Msimanga following a debate in Pretoria when he allegedly harassed her in his car outside her house in 2014.

During the weekly segment on the Azania Mosaka Show Master Class, the CEO and polygraph examiner at Polygraph Institute of South Africa shared insights on how polygraph tests work.

One of the things he mentioned that during the lie detector test they look at the different responses the subject has between controlled and relevant questions.

During a polygraph examination we look for the significant differences between controlled questions and relevant questions. We know from the analytical polygraph testing we should see greater changes. Charles Kemp, CEO and polygraph examiner - Polygraph Institute of South Africa

Kemp explained that hypertension does not have much of an impact when doing a polygraph test.

The blood pressure does not influence the examination in a way shape and form. In fact, most medical conditions as long as your body is for the most part is working normally, you should have a fine test. Charles Kemp, CEO and polygraph examiner - Polygraph Institute of South Africa

Nervousness and anxiousness tend to remain fairly consistent throughout the examination. Charles Kemp, CEO and polygraph examiner - Polygraph Institute of South Africa

Kemp says when doing an examination they look at the change of heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure increase, and sweat level while answering control questions.

The process we do start from the second we shake their hands, in that we do not want to influence the subject, that is going to undergo the examination but the result on itself is based purely on the psychological response during the test itself. Charles Kemp, CEO and polygraph examiner - Polygraph Institute of South Africa

