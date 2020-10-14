Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to life-changing Makers Valley





Food parcels, vegetable gardens and soup kitchens. These are some of the initiatives that have helped people who would otherwise go to bed on an empty stomach.

In these unprecedented times, facing a pandemic, jobs lost and economic decline, these extraordinary organisations and individuals are stretched even more as the number of people in need rises.

The Dis-Chem Foundation and 702 want to make sure that these organisations are able to help even more people.

This month as part of the Dis-Chem Random Acts of Kindness initiative, 702 and Dis-Chem Foundation will be making a donation to Makers Valley, an organisation that has been feeding the hungry during this pandemic.

Joining us on the line today are Dischem representative Sherry Saltzman and Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittendento tell us about the important work they are doing.

We have responded to the pandemic and crisis that we saw unfolding We started with a soup kitchen where we feed the community and families on a weekly basis. We realised from very early on that this will not be sustainable and by the look of things that food security was gonna be an issue for a long time to come. Thobile Chittenden, CEO - Makers Valley

We started with our team and people in our community we brainstormed what are sustainable solutions but how can we create ownership and citizenship where everyone feels dignified and there is an exchange. The community is encouraged to bring their recyclable items, and literally go onto the streets and clean up and bring those in exchange for points that they can redeem at our community swop shop. Thobile Chittenden, CEO - Makers Valley

On our first we have over 100 people recycling, bringing their items because of the exchange that they were anticipating for the food items. Our local spaza shops were hit hard during the pandemic because of the lack of income for the community itself and the restrictions that were in place. We put a list of items together to the local spaza shops and they allocated that towards food parcels. Thobile Chittenden, CEO - Makers Valley

Saltzman says the programme was an eye-opener.

One of the things that really stood was having an entire community involved in this. This is not just an organisation that gets its funding, gets its equipment or its food for distribution. This is an organistion that goes into the community, identifies what the problem is and makes the community part of the solution which I find very unique. What is important in that is that once the community gets involved in their own surroundings and neighbourhood, they start to really care. It gives them a sense of dignity. Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem

The magnitude and the reach that they got of the food to give to the people from the spaza shop. They were in dire straights. Where this organisation is is an area which people live on the breadline or close to it. I appreciate what locals do for their neighbourhood and their community. Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem

We wanna assist you on a financial level. We would like to you R5,000 for a month for the year, which could be used towards your skills training, purchasing more food or whatever your needs are within this organisation. We would also like to give you a R5,000 a month for a year of a store account, whereby you can go and buy toiletries for your swop shop. In total Dischem are gonna be giving R120,000 worth of money and stock to help your community. Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem

