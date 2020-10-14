Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the national state of disaster by a month.
Cabinet declared a state of disaster on May 15 this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic here at home.
Movement was restricted in the country, with most people being only allowed to move for essential purposes under level five of the government-imposed lockdown.
Since then, South Africa has recorded over 694,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 18,000 people have succumbed to the virus, with a recovery rate of 90%.
Minister Dlamini-Zuma said that Cabinet had approved the extension of the national state of disaster to 15 November in line with the existing legislation and contingency arrangements dealing with the pandemic.
Cabinet has decided to further extend the National State of Disaster by a month. This period will allow government a progressive and responsible return to normal. It will help us put measures in place to avoid a second wave of infections. pic.twitter.com/a9CoXijwTq— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) October 14, 2020
South Africans have been in lockdown for more than 200 days since the first case was reported in March.
Restrictions on movements have been significantly scaled down as COVID-19 infection rates steadily decreased but also to allow for economic activity to continue.
The country’s economy was severely impacted during the hard lockdown due to mostly restricted movement.
The current level 1 lockdown regulations remain in place but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned the country not to be complacent as a second wave could still hit.
