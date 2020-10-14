The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce
Most property economists predicted that house prices would crash in 2020 due to the pandemic and buying activity was going to get worse as the economy was not looking great.
Lightstone’s latest residential review, observed house price growth across various income and geographic bands, revealing upbeat figures this week.
Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been a shift in the residential market where many people have semi grated to coastal areas.
People have semigrated towards the coastal areas for a change of lifestyle. There is a notion of the financial aspect so some people had to downscale due to financial reasons while some had to upscale due to working from home so there has been a total shift in the market which for us is interesting.Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate - Lightstone
RELATED: Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
Marx says there is an increase in inflation in terms of property value that creates an opportunity for people to enter the market, especially inland areas.
If you look at people who are semigrating to coastal areas, we see an increase in inflation in terms of property value. That creates an opportunity for people to enter the market to now move in inland areas where inflation hasn’t been high and also have bargaining power in terms of the property prices.Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate - Lightstone
Listen to the full interview...
