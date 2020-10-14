Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to life-changing Makers Valley Sherry Saltzman says the organisation identifies a problem and makes community part of the solution which she finds very unique. 14 October 2020 5:26 PM
The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market. 14 October 2020 5:10 PM
View all Local
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes? The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.... 14 October 2020 7:00 PM
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. 14 October 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Gupta
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Sunday Times
Bruce Whitfield
Anton Harber
#GuptaLeaks
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
investigative journalism
Sars rogue unit
So For The Record

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

"A remarkable dissection of the state of South African journalism in the context of a country that was being ripped to shreds from the inside"

That's Bruce Whitfield describing the latest book by Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University).

So, for the record. Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Harber spent two years researching the book which looks at the role the media played in aiding the programme of state capture.

It includes an examination of the Sunday Times' reporting on the so-called Sars rogue unit.

_So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture _was launched this month.

RELATED: News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Harber about the leaking of the thousands of emails implicating the Gupta family in state capture.

It's a fascinating story because it was leaked to Daily Maverick, and Daily Maverick got together with the investigative unit amaBhungane saying 'we can't deal with this on our own - let's work together'.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

They put together a large team and put together a plan which involved going overseas where they could ensure their safety, moving the sources overseas... writing all the stories... two or three months' work... and then release them systematically from overseas so that they couldn't be stopped.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

They had good reason to fear for people's lives...

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

In his book, Harber names the team's funder as Magda Wierzycka, an outspoken critic of state capture and the CEO of Sygnia Limited.

He relates how she decided they were moving too slowly and flew to London to disperse the emails, which she'd copied without informing anyone.

The Sunday Times then rushed into print with the first stories... They didn't have time to authenticate them...

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

[In the book] I do a deep dive into the internal workings of the Sunday Times... They'd had to retract three major stories and apologise for three stories which really had fuelled state capture, ruined their reputation and done their journalism a great deal of harm.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

Wierzycka declined an invitation to speak on The Money Show:

She sent us a statement saying 'I did what I thought was best in the interests of all South Africans and for the protection of all involved'.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

"I think she did think she was doing what was best in her terms but it was unbelievable arrogance" responds Harber.

Fortunately it turned out well in the end, but it was despite her conduct.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

I call it billionaire's bombast. It's that illusion that so many CEOs of large companies and billionaires have, that they're not just good business people but they can solve the problems of the world and they know better than anyone else.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

Whether you agree that he [Harber] is right to be critical of Magda Wierzycka and her actions, you need to read the book in the full context to truly understand the magnitude of what was going on in the country.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the fascinating interview with Harber in the audio below:


14 October 2020 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Gupta
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Sunday Times
Bruce Whitfield
Anton Harber
#GuptaLeaks
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
investigative journalism
Sars rogue unit
So For The Record

More from Business

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

battery-charging-aa

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:15 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?

14 October 2020 7:00 PM

The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-womanjpg

YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries

13 October 2020 7:49 PM

Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130522FNBsign.jpg

'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

13 October 2020 6:54 PM

'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?

14 October 2020 7:00 PM

The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Sudan

Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan

14 October 2020 2:16 PM

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

agrizzi-in-studio-with-bonganijpg

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

14 October 2020 12:55 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on why the state has opposed the former Bosasa chief operating officer's bail application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

14 October 2020 9:26 AM

DA member and Gauteng legislature member talks about her alleged sexual harrassment ordeal at the hands of Solly Msimanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190402_Kgalema Motlanthe 

Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe

14 October 2020 8:10 AM

The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130522FNBsign.jpg

'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

13 October 2020 6:54 PM

'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200914-malema-ndlozi-edjpg

Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings

13 October 2020 4:37 PM

The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

13 October 2020 1:16 PM

Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop2

'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'

13 October 2020 7:54 AM

ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thank-youjpg

Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

6 October 2020 8:57 PM

VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191222copsjpg

Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa

1 October 2020 8:20 PM

Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

Local

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

Politics

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

Politics

EWN Highlights

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options open: PM

14 October 2020 9:14 PM

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

14 October 2020 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA