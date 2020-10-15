Streaming issues? Report here
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone

15 October 2020 7:35 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Solly Msimanga
DA
DA MP Natasha Mazzone
nkele molapo

DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the Gauteng Legislature Nkele Molapo on Wednesday told Bongani Bingwa about her sexual harassment claims against DA interim leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga.

RELATED: There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

Molapo also revealed that more women were allegedly violated by Msimanga however were too scared to speak out as they feared being victimised.

What do these allegations say about the DA's policies on sexual harassment?

RELATED: Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it

Bingwa chats to DA Parliamentary Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone to respond on the matter.

I am dismayed by the accusations made by Ms Molapo and you will note that the DA is the only party with a full comprehensive sexual harassment policy.

Natasha Mazzone, Parliamentary Chief Whip - DA

She says that gender-based-violence is something that terrorises her and all women and South Africa is plagued by this.

We live in a modern era and sexual harassment goes both ways and its not only men against women, women against men and men against men. It is a power play that extend through the genders.

Natasha Mazzone, Parliamentary Chief Whip - DA

Ms Molapo was found guilty of an incredibly serious infringement by the DA Federal Legal Commission and the findings of her appeal is due within days. Ms Molapo has come forward in 2020 when the incidence happened in 2014.

Natasha Mazzone, Parliamentary Chief Whip - DA

She says Msimanga has laid a complaint against Molapo, therefore he also needs to be protected.

Mazzone adds that she has not reached out to Molapo as Molapo withdrew her complaint.

Listen below to the full conversation:


