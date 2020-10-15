'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'
The coronavirus pandemic has been harsh to the South African economy, leaving many sectors and industries in a critical state.
More than R2 million jobs have been lost and some businesses have had to close shop.
The government is expected to unveil an economic plan that will reignite growth in the country on Thursday in Parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October to give more insight on the matter.
The president has given us a clear instruction where he wants a practical plan with very clear targets and timelines. This plan is different because it has clear implementation targets.Lionel October, Director-general - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
