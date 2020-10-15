'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'

Today at 12:05 Clip: Bruce Whitfield states that this economic recovery speech will define Cyril Ramaphosa's legacy. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 'Mkhize wants powers to restrict citizens' behaviour and movements beyond a state of disaster' - What does the law say? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Today at 12:10 RAMAPHOSA UNDER PRESSURE TO OUTLINE DECISIVE PLAN TO BOOST SA ECONOMY The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sifiso Skenjana - Chief Economist and Thought Leadership Executive at IQ

Today at 12:15 G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by six months The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

Today at 12:15 SACP: Recovery plan must focus on people The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Solly Mapaila, SACP First Deputy General Secretary.

Today at 12:23 Fikile Mbalula to address Western Cape taxi lekgotla The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Today at 12:23 EFF Leader, Julius Malema on his take on the Senekal Saga: They are moving forward with the protest action. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 ANC veteran Msimang echoes Mbalula, questions MKMVA’s credibility The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshidi Madia

Today at 12:27 After explosives revelations of interference in the affairs of South Africa’s rail freight company by some of the highest-ranking politicians in the country, Christopher Todd, director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan, will continue giving Transnet-related ev The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Mental Health Month: SA’s rising consumer debt is ramping up anxiety, depression The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tamir Sacks - CEO at PayCurve

Today at 12:37 NUMSA ENDS GAUTRAIN STRIKE The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

Today at 12:40 Global handwashing day 2020 : why the Alphabet is changing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Today at 12:41 CRL Commission finishes last leg of Kwasizabantu hearings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:45 HOMELESS TURN BOREDOM AT ETHEKWINI COVID-19 SHELTER INTO SUCCESSFUL AGRI PROJECT The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:52 Youtube to remove covid-19 vaccine misinformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 18:09 President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 PSG Group interim results: Unbundling of Capitec The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

