I was born an actress. Mom said I started speaking at 10 months - Lillian Dube





Veteran actress Lillian Dube is this week’s guest on hanging out with Clement and she shares her upbringing, career, and beating cancer twice.

Mam’ Lillian Dube was born in Orlando East, Soweto but ended up being raised in Lesotho by her grandmother, she explained that she got into acting due to her son who made her aware of an audition which was mentioned on Lesotho radio.

I used to love Lourenço Marques FM, I loved their music and every time I would come home from work I would find him (her son) changing the station to Sesotho radio, I wanted to strangle him. He then said to me ‘You will miss out.' I said: 'To lose out on what? He said: 'Sesotho radio wants people to go audion on the 31st of May at Auckland Park.' Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

He said whenever I am at the movies the people that are acting there are just like you. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

To please my son I went to fetch the audition papers and I went to audition and guess what? I have never looked back and bless him. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

Dube says she never knew acting could be a professional career and is still in disbelief that she has made it in this industry.

I was born an actress, my mother told me I started speaking when I was 10 months old and never stopped. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

I knew I was going to be somebody who would be reckoned with. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

Dube went to describe her upbringing she share details of her mother being strict as she was a nun who eloped with her father and had her.

I was always naughty and the reason behind that was my mother was a nun and my father went to the convent in Lesotho and he eloped with my mother and bless my father having done that otherwise I wouldn’t have been born. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

Even though my mother had stopped being a nun she was strict. I had to fight for my place under the sun because she wanted to live her life through me, I must be holy, I should not steal. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

Dube went on to explain the privilege she had being taught by refugees during the apartheid era.

My teacher used to say when a white person gives you her dress or his shirt when its almost old, when yours gets old you must give it to him as well. He also said when speaking to a white person look at them in the eye or the nose because once you look down they will run all over you. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

During the apartheid days I said listen here I am here to sell my labour not my dignity. Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

I thank God for those PAC refugees that taught me because they gave me confidence, they made me know that I also belong here and I am important Lillian Dube, Veteran Actress

Dube has received numerous awards, has an honorary degree in drama and film production in Tshwane University of technology and has also been also honoured by the King of Lesotho.

Listen to the full interview below...