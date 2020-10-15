What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to table government's economic recovery plan at 2 pm on Thursday.
Ramaphosa is however, under pressure from all quarters to come up with bold and decisive action rather than more rhetoric and promises.
RELATED: 'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'
To reflect on the upcoming recovery plan, Mandy Wiener chats #TheMoneyShow presenter Bruce Whitfield, IQ Business chief economist Sifiso Skenjana as well as South African Communist Party first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.
The biggest mistake Ramaphosa can make is to try satisfy everyone as this is a make or break speech this afternoon. This will be the speech that defines his legacy.Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
Whitfield questions if Ramaphosa can make decisions that will allow the country's economy to grow.
Skenjana says Ramaphosa's speech will be a state of the nation 2.0 and there are a number of things that the president will lament on.
I think he will rehash the idea of infrastructure and will rehash the idea of spectrum allocation. I think he will make a lot of mention on the work that the Hawks and the SIU have been doing towards rooting out corruption.Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business
Mapaila says he is anticipating positivity from the president this afternoon particularly with measures that were indicated in previous treasury addresses.
As a developing country we need extensive infrastructure development.Solly , First deputy general secretary - SACP
Listen below to Whitfield and Skenjana interview...
Listen to Mapaila's interview...
More from Business
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger
Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.Read More
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use
Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.Read More
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?
The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.Read More
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries
Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.Read More
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
More from Politics
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone
DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?
The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.Read More
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan
Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised.Read More
Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on why the state has opposed the former Bosasa chief operating officer's bail application.Read More
There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo
DA member and Gauteng legislature member talks about her alleged sexual harrassment ordeal at the hands of Solly Msimanga.Read More
Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe
The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC.Read More
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.Read More
Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings
The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.Read More
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate
Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.Read More