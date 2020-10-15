Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail. 15 October 2020 5:56 PM
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. 15 October 2020 5:07 PM
'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest. 15 October 2020 4:18 PM
View all Local
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo. 15 October 2020 7:35 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
View all Politics
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Opinion
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?

15 October 2020 1:01 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Economy
Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic Recovery Plan

Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to table government's economic recovery plan at 2 pm on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is however, under pressure from all quarters to come up with bold and decisive action rather than more rhetoric and promises.

RELATED: 'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'

To reflect on the upcoming recovery plan, Mandy Wiener chats #TheMoneyShow presenter Bruce Whitfield, IQ Business chief economist Sifiso Skenjana as well as South African Communist Party first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

The biggest mistake Ramaphosa can make is to try satisfy everyone as this is a make or break speech this afternoon. This will be the speech that defines his legacy.

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

Whitfield questions if Ramaphosa can make decisions that will allow the country's economy to grow.

Skenjana says Ramaphosa's speech will be a state of the nation 2.0 and there are a number of things that the president will lament on.

I think he will rehash the idea of infrastructure and will rehash the idea of spectrum allocation. I think he will make a lot of mention on the work that the Hawks and the SIU have been doing towards rooting out corruption.

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business

Mapaila says he is anticipating positivity from the president this afternoon particularly with measures that were indicated in previous treasury addresses.

As a developing country we need extensive infrastructure development.

Solly , First deputy general secretary - SACP

Listen below to Whitfield and Skenjana interview...

Listen to Mapaila's interview...


