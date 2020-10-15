What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to table government's economic recovery plan at 2 pm on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is however, under pressure from all quarters to come up with bold and decisive action rather than more rhetoric and promises.

To reflect on the upcoming recovery plan, Mandy Wiener chats #TheMoneyShow presenter Bruce Whitfield, IQ Business chief economist Sifiso Skenjana as well as South African Communist Party first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

The biggest mistake Ramaphosa can make is to try satisfy everyone as this is a make or break speech this afternoon. This will be the speech that defines his legacy. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

Whitfield questions if Ramaphosa can make decisions that will allow the country's economy to grow.

Skenjana says Ramaphosa's speech will be a state of the nation 2.0 and there are a number of things that the president will lament on.

I think he will rehash the idea of infrastructure and will rehash the idea of spectrum allocation. I think he will make a lot of mention on the work that the Hawks and the SIU have been doing towards rooting out corruption. Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business

Mapaila says he is anticipating positivity from the president this afternoon particularly with measures that were indicated in previous treasury addresses.

As a developing country we need extensive infrastructure development. Solly , First deputy general secretary - SACP

