Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'
Dewald van Rensburg sits down with us to chat about his take on the defunct mutual bank.
We are looking at a revealing, illuminating book about the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. Dewald van Rensburg sits down with us to chat about his take on this. He also relates his meeting with former bank chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi.
I spent two years or so on the book. Obviously, you rely on your sources. I've been lucky to have access to a lot of banking information and a lot of accounts that you wouldn't normally have access to. It's quite astonishing how much stuff, technically, is in the public sphere.Dewald van Rensburg, Journalist and author
I look at how this thing was done, how money was procured and how it was subsequently stolen. That obviously is a large part of this book.Dewald van Rensburg, Author
While this was theft and clients were defrauded, this was also a destruction of what looked like an incredibly promising institution that would have played a significant symbolic role in the transformation project.Dewald van Rensburg, Author
Matodzi is incredibly likeable. We spent four hours together. He maintains that there was no fraud. He truly believes what he's saying.Dewald van Rensburg, Author
We have seen arrests ... I think there will be a second wave involving functionaries at municipalities.Dewald van Rensburg, Author
Listen below for the full interview ...
