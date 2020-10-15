'Zondo appreciates getting detailed information about Gama's Transnet tenure'
Former President Jacob Zuma was once again implicated at the state capture commission for writing a letter demanding that a fraudulent supplier should be paid R8 million for wheels that were not delivered.
EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gave detail as to what Former Transnet legal head, Siyabulela Mapoma said at the state capture of inquiry when he took the stand yesterday.
He was the man who refused to give money that the Transnet board decided should be paid to Siyabonga Gama and the reason he refused was that a high court said that Gama is supposed to pay Transnet cost because his lost court case he took to a high court because of a disciplinary process against him.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Ngatane gave details on Director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan Christopher Todd testifying at the state capture and revealing more information on Gama and the Transnet board.
The deputy chief justice is appreciating that for the first time he is getting detailed information about the charges against Gama and surprised that even after the charges and all of the things he was found guilty of by Transnet he was still reinstated as Transnet CEO.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Listen to the full interview below....
