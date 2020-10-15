Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:08
Special Investigations Unit is probing over 5000 (13%) of Eskom's Staff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail. 15 October 2020 5:56 PM
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. 15 October 2020 5:07 PM
'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest. 15 October 2020 4:18 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo. 15 October 2020 7:35 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando's ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I'm an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando's ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule

15 October 2020 5:07 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic Recovery Plan

Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his economic recovery plan that the government will extend the special R350 COVID-19 grant for the next three months.

Ramaphosa made his economic recovery plan at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday where he focused on job creation and other structural reforms in the economy.

Reacting to the economic address Centre for Economic Development and Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule applauded the president for extending COVID-19 grants and coming up with an employment plan but was confused about the number he mentioned the number of job creation the government has planned.

Since the president came in, 20 months ago we have had 8 out of 10 quarters of declining investment. This is the worst investment performance in the post-apartheid period despite all these summits, pledges and these big numbers that he has thrown about.

Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

I am actually disappointed because we going to the playbooks of Gimmicks for the past 20 months because what we want to know is how are you going to finance this infrastructure plan are you praying that private sector will invest.

Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

The positive part was the extension of COVID-19 grant for three months it will provide as humanitarian relief for millions of black South Africans who are struggling and affected by the devastation of this virus.

Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

The president has also announced employment stimulus as well as a massive infrastructure investment of over R100 billion in the next three years.

Listen to the full interview...


15 October 2020 5:07 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic Recovery Plan

201014 Agrizzi3

Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital

15 October 2020 5:56 PM

Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail.

201013-malema2-edjpg

'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS

15 October 2020 4:18 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

'Zondo appreciates getting detailed information about Gama's Transnet tenure'

15 October 2020 2:53 PM

EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives detail on director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan Christopher Todd testifying at state capture.

200706 Truter VBS 2

Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'

15 October 2020 1:33 PM

Dewald van Rensburg thinks there will be a second wave involving functionaries at municipalities.

Lillian Dube

I was born an actress. Mom said I started speaking at 10 months - Lillian Dube

15 October 2020 12:16 PM

Veteran actress Lillian Dube shares all about her upbringing, career and beating cancer twice on #Hangingout with Clement.

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

makers-valley-2jpg

Dis-Chem Foundation don

14 October 2020 5:26 PM

Sherry Saltzman says the organisation identifies a problem and makes community part of the solution which she finds very unique.

Residential property houses 123rf 123rfbusiness

The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce

14 October 2020 5:10 PM

Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market.

Lie detector

'Blood pressure does not influence polygraph examination,' says expert

14 October 2020 3:58 PM

Polygraph Institute of South Africa CEO and polygraph examiner Charles Kemp says they look at controlled and relevant questions.

20200918DlaminiZuma2

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

14 October 2020 3:44 PM

Government has announced the state of disaster will be extended to 15 November, suggesting that the lockdown won't end until at least then.

