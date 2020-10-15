Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his economic recovery plan that the government will extend the special R350 COVID-19 grant for the next three months.

Ramaphosa made his economic recovery plan at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday where he focused on job creation and other structural reforms in the economy.

Reacting to the economic address Centre for Economic Development and Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule applauded the president for extending COVID-19 grants and coming up with an employment plan but was confused about the number he mentioned the number of job creation the government has planned.

Since the president came in, 20 months ago we have had 8 out of 10 quarters of declining investment. This is the worst investment performance in the post-apartheid period despite all these summits, pledges and these big numbers that he has thrown about. Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

I am actually disappointed because we going to the playbooks of Gimmicks for the past 20 months because what we want to know is how are you going to finance this infrastructure plan are you praying that private sector will invest. Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

The positive part was the extension of COVID-19 grant for three months it will provide as humanitarian relief for millions of black South Africans who are struggling and affected by the devastation of this virus. Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

The president has also announced employment stimulus as well as a massive infrastructure investment of over R100 billion in the next three years.

