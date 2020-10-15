'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be staging a peaceful protest outside the Senekal courthouse in the Free State tomorrow, where two men accused of the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner will appear.
Malema appeared on Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning where he reinstated that the party will be conducting a peaceful protest but if violence erupts ‘so be it’.
South African Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo joined the Afternoon Drive, where he explained that they have placed stringent measures in preparation for tomorrow.
In tomorrow’s court appearance we will be making sure people attending are attending unarmed. So, we have placed measures in place to counter that.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, National Spokesperson - South African Police Service
We will have access control points. We are going to ensure that when people attend the court they do so in a manner that will allow the process unfolding in court to run smoothly.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, National Spokesperson - South African Police Service
Naidoo says no weapons are allowed at the protest action and they will ensure they follow standard operation procedure.
Listen to the full interview below...
