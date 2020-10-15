The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is busy exposing the scale of mismanagement and corruption at Eskom.
New CEO André de Ruyter is trying to turn the crippled state-owned enterprise (SOE) around, but in the meanwhile it threatens to take South Africa down with it.
This week, the SIU briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its ongoing probe at Eskom.
EWN reports that the unit has referred 5,452 staff members for disciplinary proceedings - that's more than 10% of the workforce.
This is for failing to declare their financial interests or for doing business with Eskom.
RELATED: Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence
Yelland says if Eskom could increase its shareholder base this would drive accountability.
It's a lack of accountability at the highest level as well as through multiple layers in the organisation and ultimately, for me, one of the ways of driving accountability is to increase one's shareholder base.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
If one only has one shareholder and that shareholder is the state... and they're playing with taxpayers' money that level of accountability is not there.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
That's not to say that public companies are inevitably corruption-free but there's undoubtedly more pressure for accountability, shareholder pressure and not just a shareholder who sitting back watching.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
In September, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter suspended some power station managers for poor performance.
Yelland agrees that this move was long overdue.
It's essential to drive a culture of excellence in an organisation - Eskom used to be known as an excellent state-owned enterprise very different from the others. Unfortunately in the last 5-8 years the culture changed radically.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The new CEO is really driving a new culture of accountability and a demanding of excellence and I think he has to be applauded for this.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland also discusses a day of important presentations at Eskom around planned new generation capacity from independent power producers.
Listen to the conversation below: (skip to 3:37 for the SIU discussion)
More from Business
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?
Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.Read More
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger
Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.Read More
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use
Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.Read More
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?
The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.Read More
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries
Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.Read More
More from Politics
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?
Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.Read More
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone
DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?
The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.Read More
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan
Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised.Read More
Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on why the state has opposed the former Bosasa chief operating officer's bail application.Read More
There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo
DA member and Gauteng legislature member talks about her alleged sexual harrassment ordeal at the hands of Solly Msimanga.Read More
Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe
The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC.Read More
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.Read More