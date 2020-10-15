Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail. 15 October 2020 5:56 PM
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. 15 October 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Politics
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU

15 October 2020 8:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SCOPA
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Corruption at Eskom
Eskom employees

The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is busy exposing the scale of mismanagement and corruption at Eskom.

New CEO André de Ruyter is trying to turn the crippled state-owned enterprise (SOE) around, but in the meanwhile it threatens to take South Africa down with it.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

This week, the SIU briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its ongoing probe at Eskom.

EWN reports that the unit has referred 5,452 staff members for disciplinary proceedings - that's more than 10% of the workforce.

This is for failing to declare their financial interests or for doing business with Eskom.

RELATED: Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says if Eskom could increase its shareholder base this would drive accountability.

It's a lack of accountability at the highest level as well as through multiple layers in the organisation and ultimately, for me, one of the ways of driving accountability is to increase one's shareholder base.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

If one only has one shareholder and that shareholder is the state... and they're playing with taxpayers' money that level of accountability is not there.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

That's not to say that public companies are inevitably corruption-free but there's undoubtedly more pressure for accountability, shareholder pressure and not just a shareholder who sitting back watching.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

In September, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter suspended some power station managers for poor performance.

Yelland agrees that this move was long overdue.

It's essential to drive a culture of excellence in an organisation - Eskom used to be known as an excellent state-owned enterprise very different from the others. Unfortunately in the last 5-8 years the culture changed radically.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The new CEO is really driving a new culture of accountability and a demanding of excellence and I think he has to be applauded for this.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland also discusses a day of important presentations at Eskom around planned new generation capacity from independent power producers.

Listen to the conversation below: (skip to 3:37 for the SIU discussion)


15 October 2020 8:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SCOPA
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Corruption at Eskom
Eskom employees

More from Business

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200922-ramaphosa-edjpg

What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?

15 October 2020 1:01 PM

Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'

15 October 2020 9:05 AM

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

battery-charging-aa

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:15 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?

14 October 2020 7:00 PM

The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-womanjpg

YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries

13 October 2020 7:49 PM

Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200922-ramaphosa-edjpg

What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?

15 October 2020 1:01 PM

Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200213natashajpg

Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone

15 October 2020 7:35 AM

DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?

14 October 2020 7:00 PM

The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Sudan

Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan

14 October 2020 2:16 PM

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

agrizzi-in-studio-with-bonganijpg

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

14 October 2020 12:55 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on why the state has opposed the former Bosasa chief operating officer's bail application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

14 October 2020 9:26 AM

DA member and Gauteng legislature member talks about her alleged sexual harrassment ordeal at the hands of Solly Msimanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190402_Kgalema Motlanthe 

Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe

14 October 2020 8:10 AM

The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130522FNBsign.jpg

'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

13 October 2020 6:54 PM

'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

Business Politics

'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS

Local

Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'

Local

Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

France daily coronavirus cases top record 30,000

15 October 2020 9:05 PM

10,000 protesters defy Thai crackdown after emergency decree, arrests

15 October 2020 8:48 PM

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as COVID-19 hits race again

15 October 2020 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA