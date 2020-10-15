Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi was being transported to hospital, apparently after his health deteriorated.
Agrizzi spent the night in the Johannesburg Central Prison after being denied bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.
It is understood that he is being taken to hospital because the prison cannot provide him with the medical care that he needs.
His lawyer Daniel Witz says they will appeal the bail denial.
He has been admitted to an external public hospital.Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer
We have filed our appeal papers this morning. The high court will give us a date to make an appeal.Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer
