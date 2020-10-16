[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral
Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral
There is a new social media craze, the #JohnVuliGate challenge has everyone talking and participating.
Watch the video below:
I wish I had friends😭😭. Like gomonate mobophelong 🔥🔥🔥 #Stocko #johnvuligatechallenge #JohnVuliGate pic.twitter.com/0hYYTSnDXI— Melo M (@Beautimelom) October 14, 2020
