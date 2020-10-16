[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 5-year-old throws toys at intruders during home invasion

Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral

There is a new social media craze, the #JohnVuliGate challenge has everyone talking and participating.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: