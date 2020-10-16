



Nobel Prize winner Robert Wilson tells fellow winner Paul Milgrom that he won

When #NobelPrize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, his fellow winner and neighbour Robert Wilson when and knocked at his door at night to tell him that he won.

Watch the video below:

The #NobelPrize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/MvhxZcgutZ — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

