[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit
After a 20-year-old had to have both her legs and forearms amputated after experiencing complications following her pregnancy, #702Breakfast on Thursday visited her to see how she has been holding up.
RELATED: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'
Post-delivery, the young lady had developed sepsis, her uterus was infected and because of complications due to the treatment given she had to undergo surgery.
Listeners on the show came to the young mother's aid by pledging support to her and her baby during her recovery and also donated over R51, 000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies.
She tells Bongani Bingwa that at first, it was hard to accept her condition, but now she has accepted it and is grateful for her son Mbulelo.
It was hard to accept as I left home to be able to walk. After giving birth, I held my baby and I collapsed. I was taken to the ICU and all my limbs were amputated.Nomonde, Amputee mother
I had suicidal thoughts at first, then I started praying and realised that maybe this thing happened to me for a reason.Nomonde, Amputee mother
She needs a commode chair and cardiac table in order to make her life easier.
If you can help with these please email CliveM@702.co.za
Watch the video below:
Listen to the interview below:
