'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and AfriForum have arrived at Senekal in the Free State, where two men accused of killing farmer Brendin Horner will be appearing in court today.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba were arrested after 21-year-old farm manager Brendin’s body was found hanging from a pole in Paul Roux.

The pair will appear in the same court where violence ensued last week when local farmers stormed the building and set a police van on fire, demanding authorities to release the suspects to the public.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says they plan on holding a peaceful protest and focus on bringing awareness to the farm attacks that have been happening in the country.

I think civil war is no one's interest, the people that are shouting war the hardest are those who never experienced war. If you shoot in a war that means you giving permission to shoot back. Kallie Kriel, CEO - AfriForum

Our approach was to say we going to continue on the path that we have always done which is to hold a peaceful protest action at the court to make sure we send a strong message that we are fed up with the violence and the murders we seeing on farms. Kallie Kriel, CEO - AfriForum

We won't go into conflict with the EFF. Kallie Kriel, CEO - AfriForum

EFF National spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya says the party has no intention of starting the war and that thus far they are protesting peacefully.

We have all our EFF members from all nine provinces and everyone is in a good behaviour. Delisile Ngwenya, National Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

