Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Boris Johnson prepares the UK for a no deal Brexit while he also tried to manage Coronavirus crisis
Guests
Matthew Davies - Senior Journalist at BBC World Service Business
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: World Food Day
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Today at 18:48
Brrrutal Biz Quiz
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'

16 October 2020 1:11 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Carl Niehaus
#BlackTwitter

EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec.

The feud between Transport Minister Fikile Mbabula and Carl Niehaus and the Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association is stepping up a level. Mbuluala went on a Twitter tirade against Niehaus and the Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association earlier this week.

Niehaus says he has contacted a lawyer and is filing a defamation suit against Mbalula.

EWN reporter Tshidi Madia unpacks the story.

Carl Niehaus says he can't leave it alone and is going the legal route. Mbalula says he was attacked first and didn't start the trigger, he only reacted to people attacking him.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - EWN

We always as journalists talk about the factions in the ANC and people don't understand it. Some people think it's a thing that's up in the air.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - EWN

This is a sign of constant conflict and Mbalula again saying in 2017 a decision was taken about which direction they need to steer the party into and people are stuck in Nasrec.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - EWN

It gave us a glimpse of the push and pull within the party and ultimately in the running of the state.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - EWN

Listen below for the full interview...


