It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane





With the Premier Soccer League season kicking off with MTN8 matches this weekend, EWN sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will fare.

This is moreso because of the changes to the tow teams' coaching personnel.

We will finally get to see in action Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela, who is a senior coach, and not an assistant. Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

We will see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane. They take on Bloemfontein Celtic in an MTN8 clash. There is a little story there because the last match that Sundowns played last season was the Nedbank Cup final against Celtic. In that game Tebogo Langerman was named on the bench but was technically suspended. The issue went to arbitration because Celtic were complaining that how do you name s suspended player even though he didn't play Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

Unfortunately Celtic lost their case and Sundowns went on to claim the treble so Celtic will probably be out for revenge. Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

We also get to see what Gavin Hunt has been working on for the past two weeks with Kaizer Chiefs. Remember that this is the same team that lost the league within the last 18 minutes. He has not been able to buy new players. Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

