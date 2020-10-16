Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Boris Johnson prepares the UK for a no deal Brexit while he also tried to manage Coronavirus crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Davies - Senior Journalist at BBC World Service Business
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Today at 18:48
Brrrutal Biz Quiz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane

16 October 2020 1:58 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Kaizer Chiefs
Nedbank Cup
MTN8
Mamelodi Sundowns PSL champions
Bloemfontein celtic

EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action.

With the Premier Soccer League season kicking off with MTN8 matches this weekend, EWN sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will fare.

This is moreso because of the changes to the tow teams' coaching personnel.

We will finally get to see in action Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela, who is a senior coach, and not an assistant.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

We will see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane. They take on Bloemfontein Celtic in an MTN8 clash. There is a little story there because the last match that Sundowns played last season was the Nedbank Cup final against Celtic. In that game Tebogo Langerman was named on the bench but was technically suspended. The issue went to arbitration because Celtic were complaining that how do you name s suspended player even though he didn't play

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

Unfortunately Celtic lost their case and Sundowns went on to claim the treble so Celtic will probably be out for revenge.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

We also get to see what Gavin Hunt has been working on for the past two weeks with Kaizer Chiefs. Remember that this is the same team that lost the league within the last 18 minutes. He has not been able to buy new players.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist

Listen below for the full interview...


Kaizer Chiefs
Nedbank Cup
MTN8
Mamelodi Sundowns PSL champions
Bloemfontein celtic

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry

13 October 2020 1:09 PM

Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job.

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

lewis-hamiltonjpg

'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time'

12 October 2020 2:07 PM

Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany

farouk-khanjpg

Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential

9 October 2020 5:41 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists.

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job

8 October 2020 2:10 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana.

noksjpg

Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it

6 October 2020 6:36 PM

Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing with Spanish side Eibar.

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

5 October 2020 5:05 PM

According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive.

mamelodi-sundownspng

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February

5 October 2020 2:14 PM

Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahead of the 2020/21 season.

zungujpg

Another PSL team gets new boss

2 October 2020 2:29 PM

EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

200930-pitso-mosimane-edjpg

Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson

30 September 2020 4:16 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club.

