Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens
Our guest this week on Unplugged is award-winning singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens. He has an acoustic performance prepared for us.
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but financially it's a problem. You've got this time to make music and artworks.Arno Carstens, Singer-songwriter and artist
I wanted to do this kind of beautiful female bodies. Of course, I've got my shortcomings.Arno Carstens, Singer-songwriter and artist
We're busy getting a label and the taste.Arno Carstens, Singer-songwriter and artist
Listen below for the full interview ...
