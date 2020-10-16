'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib
This week on _Upside of Failure,_Witwatersrand University vice-chancellor, Adam Habib shared his insights on his personal and professional failures and the lessons he has learned from them.
Habib has more than 30 years of academic, research, and administration expertise, spanning five universities and multiple local and international institutions, boards, and task teams.
He holds qualifications in Political Science from three universities, including the University of Natal and Wits. He earned his master's and doctoral qualifications from the Graduate School of the City University of New York.
Habib shared that he had failed his first year when attending the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 1984, he described the experience as utterly embarrassed.
I failed really badly in my first year and my father was angry and said you have one chance if you fail again there will be no more chances.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
I was utterly embarrassed that I failed, it was a difficult moment actually but then I went back.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
RELATED: People are perfected as a result of their experience of failure - Prof Jansen
Habib spoke of his final year as vice-chancellor at Wits university, acknowledging the teamwork that has created successes at the institute.
In terms of indicators that you judge your university, I think we have done really well and that has to do with the team and administrators.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
I often say this and get in trouble but I will say it again. I really don’t care what politicians think, you don’t judge the success of the university whether politicians like it, you judge it by what it's meant to do.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
I always said Wits was a passion, it was more than a job. It was about seeing how could we use this institution to transform lives.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
Stop worrying about whether politicians like you or not, do what you meant to do and if you judge us on what we were meant to do I think we did well.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
RELATED: I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma
Habib disruptions that happened in the mid-90s at the University of Durban-Westville (UDW) and how they influenced how he handled things at Wits university.
It was then when I told myself I will not allow Wits to be UDW, that I will not repeat that mistake again because that experience lived with me.Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems
City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process.Read More
'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel
The Economic Freedom Fighters and AfriForum both say they have no intention of going to war.Read More
[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit
The 20-year-old had to have both her legs and forearms amputated after experiencing complications following her pregnancy.Read More
They were home, say families of duo accused of murdering Brendin Horner
Skwetje Mahlamba (32) and Sekola Matlaletsa (44) will return to the same court where chaos broke out last week when local farmers stormed the building demanding that the pair be handed over to them.Read More
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital
Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail.Read More
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule
Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan.Read More
'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS
SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest.Read More
'Zondo appreciates getting detailed information about Gama's Transnet tenure'
EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives detail on director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan Christopher Todd testifying at state capture.Read More
Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'
Dewald van Rensburg thinks there will be a second wave involving functionaries at municipalities.Read More