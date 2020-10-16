Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Boris Johnson prepares the UK for a no deal Brexit while he also tried to manage Coronavirus crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Davies - Senior Journalist at BBC World Service Business
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Today at 18:48
Brrrutal Biz Quiz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process. 16 October 2020 4:43 PM
'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib discusses the Upside of failure on The Azania Mosaka Show. 16 October 2020 4:01 PM
'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel The Economic Freedom Fighters and AfriForum both say they have no intention of going to war. 16 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Local
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Nobel Prize winner Robert Wilson tells fellow winner Paul Milgrom that he won Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib

16 October 2020 4:01 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Adam Habib
Upside of Failure

Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib discusses the Upside of failure on The Azania Mosaka Show.

This week on _Upside of Failure,_Witwatersrand University vice-chancellor, Adam Habib shared his insights on his personal and professional failures and the lessons he has learned from them.

Habib has more than 30 years of academic, research, and administration expertise, spanning five universities and multiple local and international institutions, boards, and task teams.

He holds qualifications in Political Science from three universities, including the University of Natal and Wits. He earned his master's and doctoral qualifications from the Graduate School of the City University of New York.

Habib shared that he had failed his first year when attending the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 1984, he described the experience as utterly embarrassed.

I failed really badly in my first year and my father was angry and said you have one chance if you fail again there will be no more chances.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

I was utterly embarrassed that I failed, it was a difficult moment actually but then I went back.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

RELATED: People are perfected as a result of their experience of failure - Prof Jansen

Habib spoke of his final year as vice-chancellor at Wits university, acknowledging the teamwork that has created successes at the institute.

In terms of indicators that you judge your university, I think we have done really well and that has to do with the team and administrators.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

I often say this and get in trouble but I will say it again. I really don’t care what politicians think, you don’t judge the success of the university whether politicians like it, you judge it by what it's meant to do.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

I always said Wits was a passion, it was more than a job. It was about seeing how could we use this institution to transform lives.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

Stop worrying about whether politicians like you or not, do what you meant to do and if you judge us on what we were meant to do I think we did well.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

RELATED: I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma

Habib disruptions that happened in the mid-90s at the University of Durban-Westville (UDW) and how they influenced how he handled things at Wits university.

It was then when I told myself I will not allow Wits to be UDW, that I will not repeat that mistake again because that experience lived with me.

Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

Listen to the full interview...


16 October 2020 4:01 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Adam Habib
Upside of Failure

More from Local

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems

16 October 2020 4:43 PM

City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eff-membersjpg

'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel

16 October 2020 12:24 PM

The Economic Freedom Fighters and AfriForum both say they have no intention of going to war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nomonde-3jpg

[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit

16 October 2020 8:51 AM

The 20-year-old had to have both her legs and forearms amputated after experiencing complications following her pregnancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senekal-suspectsjpg

They were home, say families of duo accused of murdering Brendin Horner

16 October 2020 6:14 AM

Skwetje Mahlamba (32) and Sekola Matlaletsa (44) will return to the same court where chaos broke out last week when local farmers stormed the building demanding that the pair be handed over to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi3

Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital

15 October 2020 5:56 PM

Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule

15 October 2020 5:07 PM

Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201013-malema2-edjpg

'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS

15 October 2020 4:18 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

'Zondo appreciates getting detailed information about Gama's Transnet tenure'

15 October 2020 2:53 PM

EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives detail on director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan Christopher Todd testifying at state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706 Truter VBS 2

Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'

15 October 2020 1:33 PM

Dewald van Rensburg thinks there will be a second wave involving functionaries at municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems

Local

Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'

Politics

[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit

Local

EWN Highlights

SA expert: More drugs therapies need to be probed to treat COVID-19

16 October 2020 5:57 PM

5 more suspects arrested for murder of Normandien farm couple

16 October 2020 5:55 PM

Malema: EFF's Senekal protest a continuation of struggle against apartheid

16 October 2020 4:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA