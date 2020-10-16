'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib





This week on _Upside of Failure,_Witwatersrand University vice-chancellor, Adam Habib shared his insights on his personal and professional failures and the lessons he has learned from them.

Habib has more than 30 years of academic, research, and administration expertise, spanning five universities and multiple local and international institutions, boards, and task teams.

He holds qualifications in Political Science from three universities, including the University of Natal and Wits. He earned his master's and doctoral qualifications from the Graduate School of the City University of New York.

Habib shared that he had failed his first year when attending the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 1984, he described the experience as utterly embarrassed.

I failed really badly in my first year and my father was angry and said you have one chance if you fail again there will be no more chances. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

I was utterly embarrassed that I failed, it was a difficult moment actually but then I went back. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

Habib spoke of his final year as vice-chancellor at Wits university, acknowledging the teamwork that has created successes at the institute.

In terms of indicators that you judge your university, I think we have done really well and that has to do with the team and administrators. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

I often say this and get in trouble but I will say it again. I really don’t care what politicians think, you don’t judge the success of the university whether politicians like it, you judge it by what it's meant to do. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

I always said Wits was a passion, it was more than a job. It was about seeing how could we use this institution to transform lives. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

Stop worrying about whether politicians like you or not, do what you meant to do and if you judge us on what we were meant to do I think we did well. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

Habib disruptions that happened in the mid-90s at the University of Durban-Westville (UDW) and how they influenced how he handled things at Wits university.

It was then when I told myself I will not allow Wits to be UDW, that I will not repeat that mistake again because that experience lived with me. Adam Habib, Vice-chancellor - Witwatersrand University

