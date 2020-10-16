Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems





The City of Johannesburg has announced that they will have three days available for customers to get their billing queries resolved.

City of Joburg group finance Spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku explained on Afternoon Drive that they want to ensure that people with queries or outstanding fees resolve them especially now that we came from a heavy lockdown, people may not know why they have been charged a lot of money.

We hope to ensure in the long run that there is basically no queries in our system as you will know we have been in lockdown since March and approved tariff increases in July so what that means is during lockdown people must have had a lot of people in their houses which could have contributed into increase consumption on electricity and water. Nyaniso Ceku, Group finance spokesperson - City of Joburg

Because of the many queries and inquiries made by customers, we as the city thought it was important for it to go around the entire city of Johannesburg throughout its seven regions meeting most of its customers, basically taking services that would ordinarily be offered in different customer service centers across the city. Nyaniso Ceku, Group finance spokesperson - City of Joburg

Ceku says they hope to manage all customer queries and educate them on the process behind billing.

