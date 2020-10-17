Medics suffer burnout because of overload and lack of resources - UKZN study





We take a look at burnout among medics, this after a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) study has found that burnout, anxiety and depression are high among doctors in the province.

To speak more on this, we are joined by Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.

Dr Thejini Naidoo, one of the registrars in the psychiatry department at UKZN medical school and a specialist in training - as part of her Master's studies - conducted research looking at how prevalent and common is the problem of burnout among doctors who were working in the five teaching hospitals across KZN. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The key findings were that 59% of the respondents had positive evidence of burnout. She also found that about 20% had gone beyond just burnout, they were presenting anxiety and depression symptoms. When burnout has not been optimally managed, it can then progress towards mental illness. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

In terms of what were the drivers to that situation, a lot pointed at organisational issues: conditions of work, moreso in less-resourced hospitals because these are public sector hospitals, issues of lack of supervision of doctors, especially the junior ones but also lack of resources to be able to do what they were trained to do, long working hours. Those are some of the things they picked up. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

For the first time last July, the World Health Organisation's International Disease Classification put burnout as a recognised medical condition that people will suffer from in the workplace. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

It is not only the doctors who are exposed to these kind of things, even the nurses. But one has to go back and say why is there that kind of situation. Most of the time it is actually the overworking, the overload, the lack of resources and all of that. The impact is the decline in the quality of care to those who were supposed to be getting care from those healthcare professionals. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

