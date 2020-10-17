Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Medics suffer burnout because of overload and lack of resources - UKZN study Dr Fundile Nyati says this results in decline in the quality of care from the healthcare professionals. 17 October 2020 4:57 PM
Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process. 16 October 2020 4:43 PM
'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib discusses the Upside of failure on The Azania Mosaka Show. 16 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Nobel Prize winner Robert Wilson tells fellow winner Paul Milgrom that he won Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Medics suffer burnout because of overload and lack of resources - UKZN study

17 October 2020 4:57 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Doctors
Burnout
Dr Fundile Nyati

Dr Fundile Nyati says this results in decline in the quality of care from the healthcare professionals.

We take a look at burnout among medics, this after a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) study has found that burnout, anxiety and depression are high among doctors in the province.

To speak more on this, we are joined by Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.

Dr Thejini Naidoo, one of the registrars in the psychiatry department at UKZN medical school and a specialist in training - as part of her Master's studies - conducted research looking at how prevalent and common is the problem of burnout among doctors who were working in the five teaching hospitals across KZN.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The key findings were that 59% of the respondents had positive evidence of burnout. She also found that about 20% had gone beyond just burnout, they were presenting anxiety and depression symptoms. When burnout has not been optimally managed, it can then progress towards mental illness.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

In terms of what were the drivers to that situation, a lot pointed at organisational issues: conditions of work, moreso in less-resourced hospitals because these are public sector hospitals, issues of lack of supervision of doctors, especially the junior ones but also lack of resources to be able to do what they were trained to do, long working hours. Those are some of the things they picked up.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

For the first time last July, the World Health Organisation's International Disease Classification put burnout as a recognised medical condition that people will suffer from in the workplace.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

It is not only the doctors who are exposed to these kind of things, even the nurses. But one has to go back and say why is there that kind of situation. Most of the time it is actually the overworking, the overload, the lack of resources and all of that. The impact is the decline in the quality of care to those who were supposed to be getting care from those healthcare professionals.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen below for the full interview...


17 October 2020 4:57 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Doctors
Burnout
Dr Fundile Nyati

More from Local

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems

16 October 2020 4:43 PM

City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adam Habib

'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib

16 October 2020 4:01 PM

Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib discusses the Upside of failure on The Azania Mosaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eff-membersjpg

'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel

16 October 2020 12:24 PM

The Economic Freedom Fighters and AfriForum both say they have no intention of going to war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nomonde-3jpg

[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit

16 October 2020 8:51 AM

The 20-year-old had to have both her legs and forearms amputated after experiencing complications following her pregnancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senekal-suspectsjpg

They were home, say families of duo accused of murdering Brendin Horner

16 October 2020 6:14 AM

Skwetje Mahlamba (32) and Sekola Matlaletsa (44) will return to the same court where chaos broke out last week when local farmers stormed the building demanding that the pair be handed over to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi3

Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital

15 October 2020 5:56 PM

Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule

15 October 2020 5:07 PM

Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201013-malema2-edjpg

'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS

15 October 2020 4:18 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

'Zondo appreciates getting detailed information about Gama's Transnet tenure'

15 October 2020 2:53 PM

EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives detail on director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan Christopher Todd testifying at state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Medics suffer burnout because of overload and lack of resources - UKZN study

Local

Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems

Local

[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit

Local

Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

France beheading suspect had no links with Russia

17 October 2020 5:53 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

17 October 2020 5:03 PM

Golden Arrow bus service extends validity of tickets

17 October 2020 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA