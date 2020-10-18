Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize test positive for COVID-19





Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced that he and his wife Dr May Mkhize have tested positive for COVID-19.

He says they decided to go test yesterday when he started showing mild symptoms.

"I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration."