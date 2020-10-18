Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize test positive for COVID-19
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced that he and his wife Dr May Mkhize have tested positive for COVID-19.
He says they decided to go test yesterday when he started showing mild symptoms.
"I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration."
DR ZWELI MKHIZE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020
18/10/20
I wish to inform the public that this afternoon my wife, Dr May Mkhize and I have tested positive for COVID-19.
We decided to go test yesterday when I started showing mild symptoms.
More from Official Covid-19 website
'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge.Read More