'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'





The Department of Health recorded 63 more coronavirus related deaths in the country, bringing the death toll to 18,471 on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases is 703, 793 as 1,662 new cases were reported however, the recovery rate remains at 90%.

RELATED: Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize test positive for COVID-19

Over the weekend, Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine at home.

There are concerns that the lax social behaviour, gatherings and boozing, non-compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing could lead the country to the second wave of infections.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu to give more insight on the matter.

We salute minister Mkhize and we wish him a speedy recovery as he was one of those that championed the fight against this virus in the country. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

She says it is very concerning that the number of infections since the country moved to lockdown Level 1.

The COVID-19 virus is still everywhere and all the protocols that we have been following have to still be followed. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

If there is a second wave, it will be the people in communities that will suffer the most, she says.

We need to stick to the COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

Listen below to the full conversation: