'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC FS marches on Luthuli house
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN:5 years since Life Esidimeni patients were moved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN: Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:40
Feature: #CoronaHope: Community rally together to show frontliners some love!
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Talita da Costa, clinical psychologist
Today at 15:50
#PutSouthAfricaFirst movement causing alarm with xenophobic sentiment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Liquor supplies cut for 44 lockdown offender
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:20
Gen Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Mienie CEO of AutoTrader
Today at 16:40
[Explainer] What is a superspreader?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:10
Why an amnesty for grand corruption in South Africa is a bad idea
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:20
New privacy rules will impact South Africans living in complexes and estates – what you need to know
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Schaefer - Managing Director at Trafalgar
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Credit life providers are getting off lightly on Treating Customers Fairly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christine Rodrigues - Partner in Banking and Finance department at Bowmans Law
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: VBS: A dream Defrauded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
No Items to show
Latest Local
Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate Lawson Naidoo reacts to allegations that the Zondo Commission has requested EFF member's to provide their financial records. 19 October 2020 2:13 PM
National Press Freedom Day: South Africa gets the thumbs up Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says if you consider where we come from there is a lot we should very positive about. 19 October 2020 1:20 PM
FS high court overturns Senekal magistrate ruling and grants Andre Pienaar bail Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise reflects on Pienaar's bail and the court appearance of a second suspect. 19 October 2020 12:41 PM
View all Local
'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave' Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections. 19 October 2020 7:54 AM
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Politics
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

19 October 2020 7:54 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Lindiwe Zulu
Zweli Mkhize
Coronavirus
#Covid19
COVID-19 second wave

Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.

The Department of Health recorded 63 more coronavirus related deaths in the country, bringing the death toll to 18,471 on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases is 703, 793 as 1,662 new cases were reported however, the recovery rate remains at 90%.

RELATED: Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize test positive for COVID-19

Over the weekend, Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine at home.

There are concerns that the lax social behaviour, gatherings and boozing, non-compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing could lead the country to the second wave of infections.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu to give more insight on the matter.

We salute minister Mkhize and we wish him a speedy recovery as he was one of those that championed the fight against this virus in the country.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

She says it is very concerning that the number of infections since the country moved to lockdown Level 1.

The COVID-19 virus is still everywhere and all the protocols that we have been following have to still be followed.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

If there is a second wave, it will be the people in communities that will suffer the most, she says.

We need to stick to the COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

Listen below to the full conversation:


