'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'
The Department of Health recorded 63 more coronavirus related deaths in the country, bringing the death toll to 18,471 on Sunday.
The total number of confirmed cases is 703, 793 as 1,662 new cases were reported however, the recovery rate remains at 90%.
RELATED: Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize test positive for COVID-19
Over the weekend, Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine at home.
There are concerns that the lax social behaviour, gatherings and boozing, non-compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing could lead the country to the second wave of infections.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu to give more insight on the matter.
We salute minister Mkhize and we wish him a speedy recovery as he was one of those that championed the fight against this virus in the country.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
She says it is very concerning that the number of infections since the country moved to lockdown Level 1.
The COVID-19 virus is still everywhere and all the protocols that we have been following have to still be followed.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
If there is a second wave, it will be the people in communities that will suffer the most, she says.
We need to stick to the COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%
There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'
South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm
The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.Read More
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert
Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19.Read More
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic
Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights.Read More
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19
Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19.Read More
Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.Read More