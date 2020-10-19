[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral
Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral
Social media is talking after a police officer saved a suicidal man from jumping off a building by telling him he loves him goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
