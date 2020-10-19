Some Life Esidimeni families still waiting for 50% of the rest of compensation
Some of the families from the Life Esidimeni tragedy will have to wait even longer to receive the rest of their compensation.
The Gauteng Government is preparing to head to court to ask for a curator to be put in charge of administering the claim payout process.
The Health Department on Monday said the only payments still outstanding were for some survivors who were not part of the initial arbitration process.
Eyewitness Reporter Mia Lindeque has more on the matter.
We tracked down about five families and they say it is so painful the fact that five years later, there is still not much closure.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
These families are still waiting for 50% of their payout to be paid to them, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
