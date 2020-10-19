UIF in discussions with Nedlac on whether COVID relief scheme should continue





The department of employment and labour has denied claims that the COVID-19 temporary employer-employee relief scheme has been extended until 15 November 2020.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi on 13 October 2020 briefed the National Council of Provinces on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s labour force.

In the briefing, the minister explained that no statement had been made on the extension of UIF Ters and that the decision would be made after extensive engagement with government, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

UIF acting commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst joined the Clement Manyathela show where she said discussions with Nedlac is ongoing on whether COVID-19 temporary employer-employee relief scheme should be extended or not.

There are discussions currently at Nedlac but you will appreciate that it’s a lengthy process to decide, we have to look at the value of the fund and whether it will be available post-COVID, etc. Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Bronkhorst says they have paid close to R50 billion in terms of COVID Ters, she added that the biggest challenges that UIF is facing are verifying recipients' bank accounts.

Many of the challenges we have in terms of paying people is because the bank account verification fails then it becomes a lengthy process. We have to see if we can manually verify the bank account if not we have to go back to the drawing board in terms of informing the employer that they must take the matter with the bank. Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Bronkhorst spoke of the investigation towards the suspended UIF senior management officials who were allegedly involved in fraudulent activities when it comes to UIF procurement processes.

You will appreciate it’s a comprehensive investigation, there are quite a lot of things that need to be investigated, so I am aware the SIU has requested sourced documents. They have requested access to records and interviews everyone involved so it will be unfair to say we will get a report at the end of this month. Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

We have managed to find very knowledgeable people, as I said. The fact that someone is working in the head office, does not mean he/she is a knowledgeable person so we have drawn from the depth we have in the province and managing the process of UIF. Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

