Metros now able to apply for electricity generation but there are grey areas





Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday gazetted amendments to the Electricity Regulations pertaining to new generation capacity.

These changes now allow for municipalities in good financial standing to develop their own power generation projects as well as to procure energy from Independent power producers (IPPS).

For more on this, Clement Manyathela speaks to Jacob Mbele, Department of Energy Deputy Director-general for programmes and projects, Nhlanhla Ngidi, head of energy the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at City of Cape Town.

The changes to the amendments will allow municipalities to be able to harness the opportunities in terms of power generation within their space. Jacob Mbele, Department of Energy Deputy Director-general for programmes and projects

This initiative around municipalities is an acknowledgment that there is capacity within some of the municipalities to be able to undertake procurement of power, not necessarily to sidestep Eskom but to complement what is already existing from Eskom. Jacob Mbele, Department of Energy Deputy Director-general for programmes and projects

The minister will issue what we call a Section 34 determination where he will say that he agrees that a municipality can procure additional power, but it does not end there, that nod by the minister to first go to the regulator and the regulator will undergo its own process which includes public participation. Jacob Mbele, Department of Energy Deputy Director-general for programmes and projects

The energy transition is taking place, customers are able to take the energy matter into their hands. It's not just Eskom letting go of a captive customer, even the municipalities themselves must find new offering to enbale them to keep these customers that they currently have. It's a step in the right direction for our energy sector. Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of energy, Salga

On the fact that municipalities must be in good financial standing, Ngidi says clarity is being sought.

It's important for the government and Salga as representatives of local government. We need to unpack and ascertain what does the financial standing of a municipality mean. But as Salga we support that everone must be responsible, we should not allow that municipalities who are already going under to sign power-purchasing agreements and find that they are defaulting at some point. The issue of municipalities' debt to Eskom is not just a government concern, it is also a Salga concern. Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of energy, Salga

We're cautiously optimistic, at the same time we must acknowledge that it's a step in the right direction. There are a number of concerns and questions that need to be clarified before we can take this matter forward. Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy - City of Cape Town

Lets's look at the regulations and acknowledge that they don't talk to the municipal own generation. They talk to procuring power, which is great because effectively that's what we've been asking for but the city also intends to build its own power plants, these will be at a smaller scale, of course. That's what's missing in the regulations. Secondly, there is a requirement for a feasibility study and it sounds off the cuff that these requirements are onerous. Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy - City of Cape Town

