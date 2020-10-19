FS high court overturns Senekal magistrate ruling and grants Andre Pienaar bail





The Free State High Court has granted the man accused of public violence during this month’s protests by farmers in Senekal Andre Pienaar bail.

Pienaar escalated his matter to the high court after the Senakal Magistrate Court denied him bail citing that Pienaar would interfere with witnesses.

The Free State High Court has granted him R15,000 bail.

RELATED: Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

Farmers were protesting the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner who was found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

Mandy Wiener on #702MiddayReport chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise who has more on the matter.

She says a second suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the damaging of property in the Free State town of Senekal and is appearing in court on Monday.

It does seem that the town has moved on from last week as there are no people outside the courtroom. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The people that were involved in the protests were not just farmers but they were members of the community as well, she says.

We can confirm that Pienaar has been released on R15,000 bail. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation: