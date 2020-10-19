National Press Freedom Day: South Africa gets the thumbs up





It is Media Freedom Day in South Africa today, which marks the anniversary of the crackdown by the apartheid on the media and the Black Consciousness Movement in 1977.

On October 19th of that year, which became known as Black Wednesday and since then, journalists have used the day to draw attention to the importance of media freedom.

William Bird is the director at Media Monitoring Africa and joins The Midday Report on the line.

In South Africa we are comparatively lucky. We rank around 31st in the world for media freedom. If you consider where we come from this is pretty amazing. There is a lot we can and should very positive about. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

Of course part of the beauty of media freedom is to consider what we a new democracy we are it's essential that the freedoms we fought so hard for are retained and that we protect them. At the same time this is a crisis period for the media for journalism the world over. Journalists are expected to do more and more with less. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

Aside from the financial pressures, there's the scourge of disinformation plus political leaders who are part of democracy and democratic processes we see them actively switching to undermine media freedom as a matter of course. Donald Trump is one very prominent example of this kind of approach that sees journalism being deliberately undermined as a way of avoiding some level of accountability. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

Listen below for the full interview...