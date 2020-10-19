Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate





The _Sunday Times _has reported that the Zondo commission has summoned South African commercial banks to provide financial records of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) director Lawson Naidoo says the commission is an investigative team that probes all matters that most of the time involves politically connected individuals and that it's executing its terms of reference and mandate.

I think they need to go back to the terms of reference of the Zondo Commission. It is rather broad, it mandates the commission to look at various aspects of the state capture of state contracts with what may be termed politically connected individuals and the commission is investigative in its nature. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

It's an inquisitorial process. We know the commission of inquiry has an extensive investigative team and they would have been probing all of these matters and once they come across those issues, they will use the powers that the commission has to subpoena documents and evidence and it's clear this is what they have done. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

I don’t think it has been portrayed by some people as a new line of attack, it’s really the commission going through the process of executing its terms of reference and its mandate. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Naidoo says the commission does not rely simply on witnesses getting testimony and people being implicated and then being investigated.

