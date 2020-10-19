'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?'
Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkhwanazi testified once again at the state capture commission of inquiry to speak of the reinstatement of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama who had been found guilty of misconduct.
EWN Senior Political reporter Nthakoana Ngatane joined the Afternoon Drive where she explained that Mkhwanazi has maintained that former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba directed him to review the dismissal of former CEO Siyabonga Gama because one of the three law firms had doubts that they could win at the bargaining council.
He maintains that Malusi Gigaba, who then ministered public enterprises, instructed him to review, not reinstate, Gama’s dismissal. He says the board’s decision to reinstate Gama was because one of the three legal firms that had given a legal opinion had doubts that they could win at the bargaining council.Nthakoana Ngatane, Senior Political reporter - EWN
The commission needs to know why if Gama had been found guilty of misconduct at an internal disciplinary hearing, if he had gone to the high court to try and dispute that and lost and then admitted guilt, why did Transnet decide to reinstate him and pay for his legal cost.Nthakoana Ngatane, Senior Political reporter - EWN
RELATED: Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate
The commission is expected to hear testimony from the former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba'ss former advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu this week.
Listen to the full interview below...
