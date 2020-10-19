Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown
One of the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa AutoTrader revealed data showing citizens aged between 18 and 24 are showing new-found enthusiasm for learning how to drive and owning a car.
CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie explained on the Afternoon Drive the reason behind this interest is based on the health benefits especially now that there is a pandemic, they feel it would be safe in their personal car instead of being public transport.
Generation-Z are people who traditionally and before the lockdown did not see a car as a necessity.George Mienie, CEO - AutoTrader
A car provides a sense of a safe zone from the Coronavirus or any other virus for that matter. You're not as exposed as you would be on public transport so this trend is also happening in Europe where Generation-Z is not keen on using public transport as they used to.George Mienie, CEO - AutoTrader
Mienie added that many people are also not interested in purchasing brand new cars, they're now into second-hand cars.
Listen to the full interview below...
