'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Jeremy van Wyk in conversation with Current Miss SA Sasha Lee Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier - Runner up Miss SA 2019
Today at 11:05
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
Sick & tired: Agrizzi in hosp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 12:40
President’s infrastructure plan needs to take a sustainable, long-term approach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Norton - Africa Desk spokesperson at International Zinc Association
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate Lawson Naidoo reacts to allegations that the Zondo Commission has requested EFF member's to provide their financial records. 19 October 2020 2:13 PM
View all Local
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries' Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa. 20 October 2020 7:40 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

19 October 2020 6:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign investment
Foreign Direct Investment
investment destination
fdi
Piet Viljoen
RECM

A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.

There are green shoots, but the bad news still keeps on coming - a one-way bet against SA Inc and its currency seems alluring, even rational.

But a one-way bet does not exist.

South Africa remains an attractive investment destination, says RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.

The Marc building in central Sandton.

RELATED: South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast

Foreigners remain net sellers, and locals are still clamouring to go offshore, but there’s a growing trend of highly informed foreigners piling into our shares.

South African companies are going for a song; right now, there a huge opportunity to make money.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Viljoen.

The share prices of South African companies have gone down and down… they’ve become tiny… Insiders are buying… highly informed foreign investors [are buying] while sellers aren’t looking carefully at the companies, I think.

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

The JSE as a business is fine… for investors, there’s a huge opportunity to buy shares and make money… this kind of opportunity only comes around once in a generation…

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

Keep in mind, of course, that we have… a fairly dysfunctional government, highly dysfunctional state-owned entities, an onerous regulatory environment and macroeconomic imbalances… so, it’s not a slam-dunk, but the odds are on your side…

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It’s very definitely a trend. Local and foreign buyers are starting to buy south African assets…

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

Sellers are benchmark orientated… Local investors only want to take their money offshore…

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

Pension funds don’t want to invest in small caps. They want to invest in Naspers… a highly risky index, but that’s what institutions want…

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

There are, at the margins, positive things happening… but I want to see more before I turn bullish on South Africa… The main issue is the absolute wastage that takes place through corruption, and that there are no consequences… those consequences must be furious… We’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel…

Piet Viljoen, Chairperson - RECM

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'


19 October 2020 6:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign investment
Foreign Direct Investment
investment destination
fdi
Piet Viljoen
RECM

More from Business

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU

15 October 2020 8:24 PM

The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200922-ramaphosa-edjpg

What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?

15 October 2020 1:01 PM

Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'

15 October 2020 9:05 AM

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thank-youjpg

Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

6 October 2020 8:57 PM

VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191222copsjpg

Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa

1 October 2020 8:20 PM

Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

61 more COVID-19 related deaths bring SA’s death toll to 18,492

20 October 2020 5:47 AM

Arizona conservatives reassess Trump as swing state votes

20 October 2020 5:37 AM

Madrid hospital struggles with surge in virus cases

20 October 2020 5:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA