Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Jeremy van Wyk in conversation with Current Miss SA Sasha Lee Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier - Runner up Miss SA 2019
Today at 11:05
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
Sick & tired: Agrizzi in hosp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 12:40
President’s infrastructure plan needs to take a sustainable, long-term approach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Norton - Africa Desk spokesperson at International Zinc Association
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate Lawson Naidoo reacts to allegations that the Zondo Commission has requested EFF member's to provide their financial records. 19 October 2020 2:13 PM
View all Local
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries' Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa. 20 October 2020 7:40 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
Thuli Madonsela
State Capture
Corruption
University of Cape Town
Bruce Whitfield
Richard Calland
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
grand corruption
Public Law
the money show

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Should politicians and other public servants implicated in State Capture get a chance to apply for amnesty?

South Africa’s respected former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, suggests as much.

It’s a profoundly bad idea, says Richard Calland, an associate professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

RELATED: Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

Calland says Madonsela’s “eccentric” suggestion “makes so little sense”.

Giving amnesty would entail the loss of deterrence, he says.

It would also send the wrong message just as the society is starting to actually see arrests of some of those responsible for grand corruption.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Calland.

I was surprised at this out-of-the-blue suggestion [by Advocate Madonsela]… Particularly bad timing, but also a bad idea…

Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)

Amnesty… runs against the grain of the message of the President…

Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)

… she is out of line with the public mood…

Richard Calland, associate professor - Public Law (University of Cape Town)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?


19 October 2020 7:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
Thuli Madonsela
State Capture
Corruption
University of Cape Town
Bruce Whitfield
Richard Calland
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
grand corruption
Public Law
the money show

More from Business

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Marc sandton johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

19 October 2020 6:31 PM

A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU

15 October 2020 8:24 PM

The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200922-ramaphosa-edjpg

What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?

15 October 2020 1:01 PM

Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'

15 October 2020 9:05 AM

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Marc sandton johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

19 October 2020 6:31 PM

A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thank-youjpg

Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

6 October 2020 8:57 PM

VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191222copsjpg

Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa

1 October 2020 8:20 PM

Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

air-travel-flight-plane-airplane-aircraft-couple-family-holdiay-mask-covid-123rf

'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

20 October 2020 7:40 AM

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

FS high court overturns Senekal magistrate ruling and grants Andre Pienaar bail

19 October 2020 12:41 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise reflects on Pienaar's bail and the court appearance of a second suspect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

19 October 2020 7:54 AM

Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200824mbalulagif

Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'

16 October 2020 1:11 PM

EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU

15 October 2020 8:24 PM

The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200922-ramaphosa-edjpg

What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan?

15 October 2020 1:01 PM

Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200213natashajpg

Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone

15 October 2020 7:35 AM

DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

0335c35f-f242-43ed-a293-73a6f37972af.jpg

'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Mbalula: Work is under way to get Cape Town's rail network back on track

20 October 2020 7:59 AM

Ex-Transnet board chair Mkwanazi willing to pay back the money

20 October 2020 6:58 AM

SABC: More staffers now in firing line

20 October 2020 6:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA