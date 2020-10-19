Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give





The economy is toast and taxpayers have been bled dry.

How will the government fund its money-pit state-owned enterprises (SOEs), already in a dire state long before the pandemic?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Olga Constantatos (Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management) for comment on the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

The rationalisation of SOEs… key questions are missing from the plan… Which ones have been identified? Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

We need policy certainty… We need these entities to be functional and inefficiencies rooted out… We need to invest pension funds money into entities that are sustainable… Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

A deadline and clear deliverables are missing from this plan… Where is the money coming from? Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

The renewable energy programme has been very successful… Those projects have had no hint of corruption or misspending… Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

There are steps in the right direction at Eskom… progress is slow… but there is forward momentum… They’re not in the same space they were a few years ago… Unfortunately, they need money… As Eskom bondholders, we have yet to see a proposal… Olga Constantatos, Head of Credit - Futuregrowth Asset Management

