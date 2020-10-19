VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Jeremy van Wyk in conversation with Current Miss SA Sasha Lee Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier - Runner up Miss SA 2019
Today at 11:05
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
Sick & tired: Agrizzi in hosp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 12:40
President’s infrastructure plan needs to take a sustainable, long-term approach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Norton - Africa Desk spokesperson at International Zinc Association
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate Lawson Naidoo reacts to allegations that the Zondo Commission has requested EFF member's to provide their financial records. 19 October 2020 2:13 PM
View all Local
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries' Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa. 20 October 2020 7:40 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
VBS Mutual Bank
amaBhungane
book review
business book review
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
book reviews
business book reviews
Tshifhiwa Matodzi
vbs
Dewald van Rensburg
VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Venda Building Society

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Dewald van Rensburg, an investigative journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Van Rensburg spoke about his new book, “VBS: A Dream Defrauded”.

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi appears in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020 on various charges related to the theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

More business book reviews:

There was very little reason to know VBS existed… They were almost invisible. It was only with the Zuma loan that people realised they existed… an inspired piece of marketing… Municipalities began throwing money at them…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

It seems to me there was a real expectation they would get away with it…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

Ponzi scheme 101… a constant battle to keep the thing from sinking…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

There was a conflict of interest between the thieves…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

I sat with the last chapter, knowing arrests were imminent… After publishing, people came forward with new information… A lot of little things happened on the side.

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

Matodzi is incredibly likeable… He’s a fish that can swim in any water…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

A lot of ANC people are involved, but no one at national leadership…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded

Floyd Shivambu faces a very real prospect of being arrested… How would the EFF react? … Very, very compelling evidence that, at the very least, money ended up at the EFF and at Floyd Shivambu that was not legitimately earned…

Dewald van Rensburg, author - VBS: A Dream Defrauded
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:

Originally the Venda Building Society, VBS Mutual Bank was a small, little-known lender in Limpopo before it rocketed from obscurity in 2016 by giving President Jacob Zuma a controversial home loan to repay the state for improvements to his Nkandla homestead.

The bank was growing rapidly and sold itself as a fearless champion of black advancement.

Its owner, Vele Investments, was on a meteoritic trajectory towards becoming a financial conglomerate worthy of national attention.

When the bank abruptly went into curatorship in March 2018, no one had any reason to doubt that it was just another unfortunate corporate failure.

Then the astonishing truth emerged: the collapse of VBS was due to an epic R2-billion fraud that had created Vele’s empire out of thin air and left the bank a hollow shell.

“VBS: A Dream Defrauded” unravels the fraud, exploring how suspected mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi and his associates first took control of VBS, fed ANC patronage networks and operated under a nationalist mantle endorsed by Venda royalty.

The book explains how the bank and its shareholder Vele were seemingly built into a multibillion-rand business, exposes the political machinations that guaranteed VBS up to R3.5 billion in unlawful funding from municipalities and other state institutions, and describes the free-for-all that ensued after the bank’s collapse, when all involved tried to cover their tracks.

Written by one of the journalists who first broke the story, this book draws on interviews with VBS insiders and other role-players, as well as documents and detailed forensic evidence collected in the course of two years of investigations.

This is a compelling account of a bank heist whose shockwaves continue to haunt the politicians, businessmen and traditional leaders who enabled it.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'


19 October 2020 8:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
VBS Mutual Bank
amaBhungane
book review
business book review
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
book reviews
business book reviews
Tshifhiwa Matodzi
vbs
Dewald van Rensburg
VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Venda Building Society

More from Business Books

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield in Davos 2020

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM

A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

47014225-sy475-jpg

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

10 March 2020 4:55 PM

This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-deal-interview-job-office-boss-123rfjpg

‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’

24 February 2020 7:57 PM

You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

61 more COVID-19 related deaths bring SA’s death toll to 18,492

20 October 2020 5:47 AM

Arizona conservatives reassess Trump as swing state votes

20 October 2020 5:37 AM

Madrid hospital struggles with surge in virus cases

20 October 2020 5:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA