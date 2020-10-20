Streaming issues? Report here
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

20 October 2020 7:40 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Home Affairs
South Africa
#Covid19
high risk countries

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa.

More travellers can visit South Africa as the list of high-risk countries has been revised down from 60 to 22.

However, the United States, the United Kingdom and France are still included.

RELATED: International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

While the updated high-risk country list means that people from these destinations cannot travel to South Africa, special clearances have been issued to visitors conducting business, critical skills visa holders and investors among others.

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has more on the matter.

The tricky part is that we have to balance lives and livelihoods. Everyone knows that the easiest ways to create jobs and build the economy is through tourism and yet that is the areas that is hard hit by this pandemic so we needed to strike a balance.

Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

The initial list was a product of a complicated formula and that it why it was simplified when Cabinet met last week, he says. The countries in the high risk list are: Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.

Listen below to the full conversation:


