Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Jeremy van Wyk in conversation with Current Miss SA Sasha Lee Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier - Runner up Miss SA 2019
Today at 11:05
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
Sick & tired: Agrizzi in hosp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 12:40
President’s infrastructure plan needs to take a sustainable, long-term approach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Norton - Africa Desk spokesperson at International Zinc Association
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral

20 October 2020 8:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral

Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral

Social media is talking after a heavily pregnant woman running one mile in five minutes goes viral.

Click here to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-10-20-at-80606-ampng

[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking

20 October 2020 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

cop-saves-manjpg

[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral

19 October 2020 8:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

arno-cjpg

Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens

16 October 2020 3:07 PM

The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin.

nasi-istockojpg

[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral

16 October 2020 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

security-footagejpg

Nobel Prize winner Robert Wilson tells fellow winner Paul Milgrom that he won

16 October 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-15-at-81341-ampng

Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking

15 October 2020 8:26 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

cougarjpg

[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral

14 October 2020 9:36 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

guy-proposes-at-clicksjpg

[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral

14 October 2020 8:51 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-13-at-80517-ampng

[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned

13 October 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-13-at-81735-ampng

[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen

13 October 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

61 more COVID-19 related deaths bring SA’s death toll to 18,492

20 October 2020 5:47 AM

Arizona conservatives reassess Trump as swing state votes

20 October 2020 5:37 AM

Madrid hospital struggles with surge in virus cases

20 October 2020 5:33 AM

