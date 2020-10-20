[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking





Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking

Social media is talking after a reporter put a politician in his place for lying during an interview.

Watch the video below:

Jami-Lee Ross is out of Parliament after Saturday's election results https://t.co/lRo0eSIiSS The Advance NZ co-leader joined @TovaOBrien on @NewshubNationNZ and was asked if he has any regrets - see the full interview unfold. #Decision20 pic.twitter.com/jIkSnFeWyz — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) October 17, 2020

