The annual 702 Walk the Talk is back, but not as you know it





Entries are now open for the 702 Virtual Walk the Talk, set to take place on 8 November 2020.

In keeping with the tradition of 702 Walk the Talk, now is the time to rally behind a common cause. For 19 years, the mass participation event brought the city together in a shared vision – to walk the streets of Johannesburg as one. Now is the time to grow closer, but from a distance.

Participants in the virtual walk can choose from 3km; 5km and 10km distance options - and walk at their own pace, at whichever location they choose to, so long as it is between 6am and 6pm on 8 November 2020.

The entry fee of R60 gets you a personalized number, a certificate of participation and a medal. In addition, a portion of the fee will go towards donating 3-ply masks to those who cannot afford them.

This has been a tough year for all of us. Our 702 Walk the Talk is an opportunity for all of us to participate, in a virtual way, and to reflect upon what this year has meant for us. Thabisile Mbete, Station Manager: 702

Certainly the world is not the same anymore, we’re all tasked with getting used to our new lives and a new way of doing things. This virtual walk affords everyone affected by the pandemic, the opportunity to develop a renewed hope for the year ahead.

We’ve always walked with a unified purpose; this year is no different. Thabisile Mbete, Station Manager: 702

Tell us how you have been affected – and how your participation in the 2020 virtual edition of 702 Walk The Talk is a commitment to a positive outlook for 2021.

You can do so by sending a whatsapp voicenote to 078 435 3295 or by tweeting us using #CoronaHope #wtt2020

Participants are reminded to adhere to all Covid-19 regulations – to wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times.