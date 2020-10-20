Mzwandile Masina should stop defending thieves, they should go to jail - Caller





Numerous arrests and investigations have been made this year in South Africa towards political leaders who are suspected of corrupting state entities.

Many listeners argued against Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina's tweet last night, where he expressed doubt on the arrests that were being made by government officials towards political leaders and business people, describing them as a target on black professionals and businesses and that black people should unite.

Black professionals or not if you are a thief you are a thief. Mzwandile should stop defending thieves, those thieves should go to jail. They cannot continue to claim to defend black professionals whereas they know these people are stealing from the poor. Joe, Caller

Normally when leaders are caught with their hands in the cookie jar, they want to use skin colour to cover their actions. If you are caught stealing you need to be punished. Moshere, Caller

Mzwandile is talking rubbish, he is not even sure those people he is talking about are guilty or not. So what he was saying was uncalled for and totally wrong. Khanyisani, Caller

Blacks people must unite, these arrests are targeting abt black professionals and black business. We need to stand up and be counted. Some Whites have been stealing with impunity and they not arrested. It’s now or never. — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) October 19, 2020

