Workplace favouritism: 'You are in a bit of a power storm, don't blame yourself'
Employee incentives and recognition are vital when building a happy team but what happens when a boss shows favoritism towards some employees?
What happens to those employees that are favourites and how do they continue working in an environment that doesn't alienate them?
Legal implications. The practice of favoritism may lead to legal action if an employee feels that he or she was discriminated against or was forced to work in a hostile environment. A manager’s favoritism could end up costing your company a lot of money in attorney’s fees.
For more on this we speak to industrial psychologist Jenna Segal.
Favouritism in the workplace is sometimes actual, sometimes people experience it as in getting rewards, sometimes potentially not earned. Rewards themselves are normal but there will be perceptions of favouritism but that's not always something that you are conscious or aware of.Jenna Segal, Industrial psychologist
As a leader you can bring people on that you have worked with before, that you have a relationship with. ... You as an employee want to do your best, you want to progress. You are in a bit of a power storm, where might perceive you as being the favourite.Jenna Segal, Industrial psychologist
Show host Clement Manyathela says if the boss favours you, then you have nothing to be apologetic about. He says in his previous jobs he had been told that he has the boss's favourite.
Jenna says it is tricky when other people make their issue your issue. Don't put yourself in that negative framework, she says. However, it is a different story if you are cozy with the boss, such as buying him/her drink and playing golf together.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?
Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.Read More
A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a to be a public broadcaster and a commercial entity isn't sustainable.Read More
Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims
The pastor was arrested in February 2019 over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme.Read More
SA has a new auditor-general as Parliament gives Tsakani Maluleke the nod
Maluleke becomes the first woman to become an auditor-general taking over from Kimi Makwetu, whose term ends in November.Read More
'Key witness in Horner murder case was intimidated at a funeral'
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says it was revealed in court that a key state witness at Senekal has been threatened not to testify.Read More
New twist in Senzo Meyiwa case as police find murder weapon - report
News24 reporter Sipho Masondo says the same gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa is the one that killed the taxi owner.Read More
Officials are not making the place more conducive for inmates - Prisoner
Prisoners say there are no rehabilitation programmes in prison due to overcrowding and law officials not caring.Read More
Mzwandile Masina should stop defending thieves, they should go to jail - Caller
Listeners weigh in on Ekurhuleni mayor's tweet that black professionals and businesses are targets of arrest for corruption.Read More
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown
CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic.Read More
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?'
Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony.Read More