Workplace favouritism: 'You are in a bit of a power storm, don't blame yourself'





Employee incentives and recognition are vital when building a happy team but what happens when a boss shows favoritism towards some employees?

What happens to those employees that are favourites and how do they continue working in an environment that doesn't alienate them?

Legal implications. The practice of favoritism may lead to legal action if an employee feels that he or she was discriminated against or was forced to work in a hostile environment. A manager’s favoritism could end up costing your company a lot of money in attorney’s fees.

For more on this we speak to industrial psychologist Jenna Segal.

Favouritism in the workplace is sometimes actual, sometimes people experience it as in getting rewards, sometimes potentially not earned. Rewards themselves are normal but there will be perceptions of favouritism but that's not always something that you are conscious or aware of. Jenna Segal, Industrial psychologist

As a leader you can bring people on that you have worked with before, that you have a relationship with. ... You as an employee want to do your best, you want to progress. You are in a bit of a power storm, where might perceive you as being the favourite. Jenna Segal, Industrial psychologist

Show host Clement Manyathela says if the boss favours you, then you have nothing to be apologetic about. He says in his previous jobs he had been told that he has the boss's favourite.

Jenna says it is tricky when other people make their issue your issue. Don't put yourself in that negative framework, she says. However, it is a different story if you are cozy with the boss, such as buying him/her drink and playing golf together.

