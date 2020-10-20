Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a to be a public broadcaster and a commercial entity isn't sustainable. 20 October 2020 6:16 PM
Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims The pastor was arrested in February 2019 over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme. 20 October 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer Lawyer Daniel Witz says his client's condition is serious and the courts were notified of this. 20 October 2020 1:12 PM
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries' Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa. 20 October 2020 7:40 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 20 October 2020 6:33 PM
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online. 20 October 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online

20 October 2020 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.

Consumer goods, as a sector, came under extreme pressure during the Covid-19 lockdown. In an economy that has shed 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of 2020, it remains under incredible duress, perhaps more so than at any time in the past century.

“It’s interesting times indeed,” says Isana Cordier, Head of Consumer Goods and Services at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. “Looking at the data, people are still spending, they’re just spending differently.”

Consumer spending is holding up but changing

Predictably, grocery “basket sizes” have grown while shop visits have fallen.

Major super-regional shopping malls across South Africa, particularly those exposed to tourism such as the V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk in Cape Town, are still well down on normal levels. Some smaller, less urban malls are up on pre-Covid levels, says Anthony Thunstrӧm, CEO at The Foschini Group (TFG). “You almost think there’s no coronavirus!”

“Our bottom line is under pressure. Our margins are under pressure. But South Africa has a resilient economy and we’ve seen an uptake in the past few months,” says Bongiwe Ntuli, Chief Financial Officer at TFG.

“Our product is built on the premise of sociability, so it was incredibly challenging,” says SAB Marketing Director Vaughn Croeser.

Since the resumption of trading, SAB has seen good sales volumes, but also shifts in consumer behaviour, particularly towards the value sector, which remains robust, and in-home consumption. This trend is unlikely to continue beyond the short-term, says Croeser.

Dawn of digital adoption

Ecommerce made up about 1% of TFG’s turnover at the start of its last financial year. It’s currently at between 5% and 6%. “It moved us forward about three years,” says Thunstrӧm.

“I don’t see online sales going back,” says Ntuli. “I see it escalating further.”

For more detail, listen or watch the discussion below.

Watch the entire, unedited discussion below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online


