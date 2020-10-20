New twist in Senzo Meyiwa case as police find murder weapon - report





News24 has reported that police had made a breakthrough in former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case.

“News24 can also reveal that the police have identified the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed Meyiwa in October 2014,” it said.

The team investigating Meyiwa’s case had reportedly interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.

The man, according to News24, is currently serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.

This firearm was found at the Cleveland Police Station. It turns out that the guy, the accused, has been fingered as participated in the assassination of Senzo Meyiwa. Early in 2015 the guy is also accused of murdering a taxi boss in Alexandra. It looks like the gut trialed for that and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

I don't know how the firearm ended in Cleveland but the gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa is the same gun that killed the taxi owner three months apart because Senzo died in October and this guy was arrested for the murder of the taxi boss in January. I don't know how it ended up in Cleveland. It was not destroyed in 2027 and the cops were able to able to find the gun and we now linked it positively to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

We don't know what the motives were but there is a lot of speculation. He has made a statement to the police and it would appear that he made a confession. In fact, all three people who have been arrested in connection with this matter have made confession statements and there is no contradictory evidence with everything they have said. Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

With the discovery of the firearm and these confessions, the police are much closer to the truth and they know now that those people (who were in house at the time) actually misled the police. I did speak yesterday to the NPA and they confirmed that they have received the docket from the police at the end of August and they are in the process of making a decision. Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

