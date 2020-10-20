Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is currently being treated in ICU at a private hospital after being transferred from a public facility on Monday.
He was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after he failed to disclosed offshore investments.
The Correctional Services Department confirmed that the request to move the former Bosasa COO was made by his family at their own cost.
Mandy Wiener chats to Agrizzi's lawyer Daniel Witz and Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo to give more insight on the matter.
Mr Agrizzi is currently in ICU receiving urgent care and the doctors attending to him spent the night trying to stabilise his condition. They have worked through the night and we are waiting for updates from the medical team.Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi lawyer
He says his client is in a serious condition and the court was told and that wasn't taken into account and his condition had worsened when he was at the Johannesburg Central Prison and the public hospital.
Nxumalo says when detainees are admitted a medical assessment is done and Agrizzi was then moved to the hospital.
Then a request was made that he be transferred to a private hospital and that cannot be a decision by the department because as a state institution we can only transfer you to a public hospital. But if you want to be moved to a private hospital, the family or the inmate must be prepared to take care of the cost.Singabakho Nxumalo, National spokesperson - Correctional Services
Listen below to the full conversation:
