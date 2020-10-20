'Key witness in Horner murder case was intimidated at a funeral'





The Senekal Magistrates Court today heard that the state key witness in the Brendin Horner murder case has been intimidated for testifying against the accused.

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise explained on The Midday Report that police in Senekal are arranging witness protection and that the intimidation has been used as a motivation to not grant the accused bail.

The captain dropped quite a bomb at the beginning of his testimony saying he didn’t mention last week that his key witness has been intimidated while she was at a funeral. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

As a result police in Senekal is organising witness protection for her. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The two have been accused of allegedly murdering Horner’s and tying him to a pole. Following their arrest two weeks back a large group of demonstrators showed up at the Senekal court, torching a police van and storming the court building, demanding that the suspects be handed over.

Modise further explained that it has been discovered that one of the suspects has been involved in another crime.

It’s been heard today in court that police are planning on arresting him for another incident of stock theft in this area. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

